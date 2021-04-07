Morant suffered a back injury and went to the locker room during Tuesday's game against the Heat, Michael Gallagher of Establish the Run reports.
Morant should be considered questionable to return to Tuesday's game. With Memphis playing again Wednesday, it wouldn't be surprising if he sat out Wednesday if he doesn't return Tuesday. If that ends up being the case, Tyus Jones would be in line for an expanded role.
