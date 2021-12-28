Morant racked up 33 points (14-25 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 114-113 win over the Suns.

Since returning from injury a week ago, Morant's numbers continued to ramp up throughout the week, culminating in a breakout performance against the Suns. Back in October, Morant was regularly posting stat lines like this, and as long as he stays healthy, he'll quickly regain his standing as one of the best point guards in the league.