Morant produced 22 points (9-29 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds and eight assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 122-121 loss to the Lakers.

Morant wasn't shy about putting up shots Friday, but he struggled to find the bottom of the net. He went just 2-for-10 for six points in the first half before exploding for 14 points in the third quarter, but the superstar point guard fizzled out with just two points in the final period. Morant did manage a team-high eight assists, but he also committed five turnovers and didn't record any defensive stats. He had averaged 29.5 points on 53.7 percent shooting over his previous eight contests coming into Friday, so there's little doubt that Morant will bounce back quickly.