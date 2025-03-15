Morant is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Heat due to right shoulder soreness.
Morant is in danger of missing the second leg of Memphis' back-to-back Saturday due to a right shoulder injury. If the star guard is forced to sit out against Miami, Luke Kennard and Scotty Pippen are candidates to receive increased playing time.
