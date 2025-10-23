Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Iffy for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morant (ankle) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Heat, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Morant had a monster game in the season opener, dropping 35 points against the Pelicans. However, he's dealing with an ankle injury that could keep him sidelined for the first game of a back-to-back situation. If that happens, the team will likely turn to Javon Small and Cam Spencer to help shoulder the load in the backcourt.
