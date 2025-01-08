Morant (shoulder) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Rockets.
Morant is still dealing with a shoulder issue, which could keep him sidelined for a sixth straight game. If Morant misses Thursday's game against Houston, Scotty Pippen could continue to play a more significant role for the Grizzlies
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Unavailable for Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Week-to-week with Grade 1 AC sprain•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Won't go Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Out with AC joint sprain•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Could miss time with shoulder injury•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Doubtful to return Friday•