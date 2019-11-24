Morant had 26 points (10-16 FG, 1-2 3PT, 5-6 FT), six assists, five steals, three rebounds and five turnovers during Saturday's 109-108 loss against the Lakers.

Many criticized the Grizzlies for holding back Morant early in the season, but the rookie point guard has seen 30 or more minutes in four of his last five games -- he is averaging 21.4 points, 7.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game over that span, although he is also committing 3.6 turnovers per contest in that time frame. The first-year floor general will aim to continue his strong run of play Monday at Indiana.