Morant tallied 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and a steal in 18 minutes during Sunday's 123-88 win over Maccabi Haifa.

Morant flashed his tantalizing talent in Sunday's exhibition win, nearing a double-double in just 18 minutes of run. It was especially impressive considering Morant was held out of Summer League due to an offseason knee surgery. Once the competition ramps up, Morant still needs to prove that he can consistently space the floor and get to the rim. That said, Sunday's performance was encouraging for the second overall pick.