Morant tallied 31 points (12-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in 25 minutes in Thursday's 126-111 win in Detroit.

Morant exploded for 17 points in the third quarter and grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists in the period as well. It was his best offensive performance of the preseason and his first time scoring more than 23 points. The 23-year-old has attempted at least eight free throws in each contest, making 70.3 percent of his tries.