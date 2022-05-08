Morant left Saturday's 142-112 Game 3 loss to the Warriors due to a right knee injury, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Morant was trapped at half court by Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins with just over five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. A foul was called on Wiggins during the play, so Morant ventured to the free-throw line, but after his first attempt, the dynamic point guard was visibly in pain and trying to stretch out his right leg. He was taken out of the game and displayed vehement displeasure before limping to the locker room. Per Youngmisuk, the team has not specified Morant's injury, saying only that he was being further evaluated. He's averaging 38.3 points, 8.3 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 steals through the first three games of the series, so if he's sidelined it would be a massive blow to Memphis' chances of advancing, though the Grizzlies will get Dillon Brooks back for Game 4 after he served his one-game suspension for his Flagrant 2 foul on Gary Payton in Game 2.