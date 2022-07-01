Morant (knee) and the Grizzlies agreed to sign a five-year, $193 million contract extension Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Morant has been sensational since getting drafted by the Grizzlies in 2019. The point guard took a massive jump into his third year, as he improved his scoring by over eight points per game. Morant managed to average 27.4 points, 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds last season. Expect the NBA All-Star starter to continue to improve his game as soon he heals from the right knee injury he suffered in the postseason.