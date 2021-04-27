Morant scored 27 points (10-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT) to go along with six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 30 minutes in Monday's loss to the Nuggets.

Morant had another massive scoring night and is averaging 29.2 points across his last five games. He's also seen a large increase in production across the entire box score in that span, racking up 7.6 assists, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per contest.