Morant produced 28 points (10-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven assists and three rebounds across 40 minutes in Saturday's 121-111 loss to the Jazz.

A late-game charge by Morant and Grayson Allen wasn't enough to negate Donovan Mitchell's superb fourth quarter, but Morant's maturation process is reaping benefits entering the playoffs. As the future of the franchise, he's growing into a leadership role and has bounced back from an up-and-down regular season. Morant also provided footage for the highlight reel with a nifty 180-degree dunk, which is just one example of his raw talent.