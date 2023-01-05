Morant had 23 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, eight assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 131-107 win over the Hornets.

The Grizzlies led by 29 at the half, and in a more competitive contest Morant likely would have taken a run at his third straight game with 30-plus points and/or another double-double. He's still in the midst of another very productive run, and over his last eight games the fourth-year superstar is averaging 28.3 points, 9.1 assists, 4.0 boards, 1.5 threes and 0.9 steals.