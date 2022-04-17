Morant provided 32 points (8-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 16-20 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Saturday's 130-117 loss to the Timberwolves.

The third-year guard played in only one of Memphis' final 11 games while tending to a knee injury, but Morant looked healthy to begin the team's postseason run as he and Minnesota's Anthony Edwards became the first pair of opponents age 22 or younger to score 30 or more points in the same playoff game. The Grizzlies aren't going to go down quietly after the best regular season in franchise history, so expect Morant to come out firing again in Game 2 on Tuesday.