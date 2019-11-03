Morant had 24 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3PT, 4-4 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal during Memphis' 114-105 loss against Phoenix on Saturday.

Morant's ankle issues are a thing of the past now, and the rookie point guard once again led Memphis in scoring with his second 20-plus point performance of the season. Expect Morant to remain as one of Memphis' top scoring threats Monday iagainst Houston.