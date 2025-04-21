Morant notched 17 points (6-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block across 26 minutes during Sunday's 131-80 loss to the Thunder in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Morant did all he could to help lead Memphis back into Sunday's postseason contest, posting team-high-tying marks in scoring and assists in just over 25 minutes in a blowout defeat. With Morant getting somewhat of a lower minute total in Game 1, look for him to make a big impact in Game 2 to not only help Memphis even the series but by being energized and ready to make a statement.