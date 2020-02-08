Morant scored a team-high 15 points (4-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding six assists and three rebounds in 28 minutes during Friday's 119-107 loss to the 76ers.

Both teams emptied their benches after Philly took a huge lead into the fourth quarter, limiting Morant's court time and preventing him from posting a better line. The rookie has still scored in double digits in eight straight games, averaging 16.9 points, 7.0 assists, 3.1 boards and 0.9 steals over that stretch while shooting an impressive 54.1 percent from the floor.