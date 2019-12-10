Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Leads team in return to action
Morant generated 26 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT, seven assists, two rebounds and a steal across 29 minutes in Monday's 110-102 win over the Warriors.
Morant's contribution to the Grizzlies can't be overstated, as the team looks exponentially more efficient with the rookie directing the offense. With the injury to Zion Williamson, Morant is doing enough in Memphis to warrant ROY consideration, provided he stays healthy.
