Morant notched 32 points (11-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Saturday's 127-121 victory over Boston.

Morant looked solid in his sixth game back from injury. His scoring explosiveness and ball distribution skills were both on point during Saturday's win, further insuring his viability as a top fantasy option moving forward. Although he may take a seat occasionally for injury management over the next couple of weeks, Morant is an elite fantasy guard and a must-start in all formats.