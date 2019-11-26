Morant was helped to the locker room after falling hard on a drive to the basket Monday against Indiana, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Morant looked as though he suffered a lower-body injury, though the team has yet to provide an update on the young guard's status. His return to Monday's contest is certainly in doubt at this point. Tyus Jones and De'Anthony Melton could see more run if Morant is ruled out.