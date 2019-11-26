Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Leaves game after hard fall
Morant was helped to the locker room after falling hard on a drive to the basket Monday against Indiana, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Morant looked as though he suffered a lower-body injury, though the team has yet to provide an update on the young guard's status. His return to Monday's contest is certainly in doubt at this point. Tyus Jones and De'Anthony Melton could see more run if Morant is ruled out.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...