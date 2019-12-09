Morant (back) is considered probable for Monday's game against Golden State.

Morant missed four games with back spasms, but after going through workouts and parts of practice in recent days, the rookie is trending toward returning to game action Monday night. The No. 2 overall pick averaged 17.4 points, 7.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.0 made threes over his last 10 games prior to the absence.