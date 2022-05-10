Morant (knee) has been diagnosed with a bone bruise on his right knee and is considered doubtful to return for the remainder of the playoffs, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After a few days of uncertainty, the Grizzlies have finally revealed that Morant is dealing with a bone bruise on his knee, which the team claims stemmed from Jordan Poole's swipe during the second half of Game 3. Memphis hasn't offered much in the way of a timetable, but based on Charania's report it appears as though Morant is looking at a multi-week recovery process. Memphis' season could come to an end as soon as Wednesday night if Golden State is able to win Game 5. Expect Tyus Jones to be the top candidate to make another start at point guard in Morant's place.