Morant (calf) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Magic in London, England.

Morant is on track to return Sunday from a six-game absence due to a right calf contusion while also being in the center of trade talks. His return would likely result in Cam Spencer -- who has started in each of Memphis' last six games -- reverting to a bench role. In the four games prior to his most recent absence, Morant averaged 23.5 points, 7.8 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 29.3 minutes per game.