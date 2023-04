Morant chipped in 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 26 minutes during Friday's 108-94 win over the Clippers.

The Grizzlies slipped behind 34-14 late in the first quarter, and the bench brought the energy that allowed Memphis to reclaim the lead and, eventually, the game. The result was limited action for Morant, who scored his second-fewest points of the season. Fantasy managers have no cause for concern.