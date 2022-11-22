Morant (ankle) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against Sacramento.

Morant sustained a Grade 1 ankle sprain Friday against the Thunder and is considered week-to-week, but it's slightly encouraging that he wasn't immediately ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the Kings. It seems unlikely that he'll be able to take the court Tuesday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss multiple games. However, it appears as though the Grizzlies are evaluating him on a game-by-game basis despite his initial week-to-week designation.