Morant (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Utah.

Morant missed Saturday's loss to Utah due to an illness, and the team will wait to see how he feels Monday morning before making a decision. If Morant remains sidelined, Tyus Jones would be set for another start at point guard. Morant is off to a fantastic start to the season, averaging 32.6 points, 6.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 threes through his first five appearances.