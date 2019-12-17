Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Logs 20 points, 10 dimes
Morant finished with 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 assists and one rebound in 32 minutes during Monday's 118-111 win over the Heat.
Morant logged his fourth double-double through 21 appearances this season, and he has posted at least 20 points and 10 dimes in three of those four double-doubles. Fantasy owners will want to keep tabs on his status given that the team is intent on resting the rookie here and there, but as long as he's in the lineup he's a quality option across all formats.
