Morant registered 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal across 27 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Suns.

The Grizzlies were massively shorthanded in this game and Morant's performance was the perfect example of the team's struggles, as this was one of his lowest-scoring outputs of the campaign. Morant ended his nine-game run of games with at least 15 points, and he will attempt to deliver a bounce-back performance Monday at Dallas.