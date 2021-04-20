Morant accounted for 36 points (13-24 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 12 assists, eight rebounds, two steals and a block across 45 minutes in Monday's double overtime loss against the Nuggets.

Morant had to carry an even bigger load of the offense with Dillon Brooks (thigh) and Jonas Valanciunas (concussion) sidelined, but he responded to the challenge and finished just two boards shy of putting a triple-double while also scoring a team-high 36 points. The second-year point guard ended a streak of four games without reaching the 20-point plateau and a three-game stretch with six or fewer assists as well, and he should endure a massive workload -- which should translate into excellent fantasy numbers -- while Brooks and Valanciunas remain sidelined.