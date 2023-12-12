NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Saturday that he plans to have an individual check-in with Morant this week ahead of the point guard's expected return from a 25-game suspension Dec. 19 in New Orleans, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Morant's upcoming meeting with Silver seemingly represents a final checkpoint for the 24-year-old before he makes his season debut next week. According to Silver, Morant has "complied with everything he's been asked to do" as part of the program the NBA laid out for him after he was handed the suspension in June, about a month after a video surfaced of him on social media brandishing a firearm. While he's been serving his suspension to begin the season, Morant has still been able to take part in practices, so he may not face any dramatic minutes restrictions when he makes his debut against the Pelicans. Morant's upcoming return should provide a major lift to the struggling Grizzlies, who have limped out to a 6-16 start to the season while playing without the two-time All-Star in addition to losing other key players to injuries.