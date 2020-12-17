The Grizzlies exercised Morant's club option for the 2021-22 season Wednesday.

The 21-year-old was the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and earned Rookie of the Year honors last season, so it was only a matter of time before Memphis exercised the option. Morant averaged 17.8 points, 7.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 31.0 minutes over 67 games last year and is poised to run the offense again during the 2020-21 campaign.