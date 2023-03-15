Morant (personal) has left a counseling program in Florida and met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Morant doesn't yet have a clear timetable to return to the court, but he's moving closer now that he's left the counseling program. The point guard still has to wait for the league's announcement of its findings in its probe into the recent incident in which he was seen brandishing a gun on Instagram Live, but that announcement is expected soon. It appears possible Morant will be back in action prior to the end of the regular season, but Tyus Jones should continue to see increased run in his absence.