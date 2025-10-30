Morant generated 28 points (10-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 32 minutes of Wednesday's 114-113 win over the Suns.

Morant more than doubled his previous season high in rebounds, which previously stood at three. He's also logged at least six assists in four straight contests. The star point guard hit the game-winning shot with 7.3 seconds left, knocking down a floater from inside the painted area. Through five games in 2025-26, Morant is averaging 23.4 points, 6.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals.