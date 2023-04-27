Morant amassed 31 points (13-26 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 116-99 victory over the Lakers in Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Despite dealing with a hand injury, Morant finished as one of two Grizzlies players with 30 or more points while posting a double and finishing three assists shy of a triple-double. Morant, who led the team in assists along with a team-high-tying rebound mark, has tallied at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in two games this postseason.