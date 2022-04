Morant put up 23 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3PT, 3-4 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds and one steal in Tuesday's 124-96 win over Minnesota.

Morant fell one rebound shy of his fifth career triple-double. The Murray State product recorded his fifth straight game of 20-plus points and fourth straight game of eight-plus assists. He'll look to keep things rolling in Game 3.