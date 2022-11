Morant (ankle) registered 19 points (5-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 121-110 win over Oklahoma City.

Morant saw an all-around performance while nearing a triple-double against Oklahoma City, finishing three assists shy of a triple-double. Morant has reached double-figures in both points and assists twice this season.