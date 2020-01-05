Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Nears double-double
Morant had 22 points (7-10 FG, 1-4 3PT, 7-8 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 140-114 win at the Clippers.
Morant cracked the 20-point plateau for the second straight games, but he is also excelling as a playmaking threat with seven or more assists in each of his last four contests. The rookie point guard is averaging 16.8 points and 7.8 dimes during that four-game stretch, and will aim to extend that strong run of play Sunday at Phoenix.
