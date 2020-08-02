Morant went for 25 points (10-18 FG, 0-2 3PT, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists in Sunday's loss to the Spurs.

Coming off of a rough shooting night in the Grizzlies' opener, Morant was locked in Sunday, narrowly missing a triple-double in 37 minutes of action. He'll return to action Monday night against the Pelicans in a game that could carry major postseason implications.