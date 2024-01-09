The Grizzlies announced Monday that Morant will miss the rest of the 2023-24 season after an MRI revealed a labral tear in his right shoulder that will require surgery.

Morant was initially diagnosed with a subluxation of his right shoulder following his most recent appearance in Friday's win over the Lakers, but the Grizzlies uncovered a much more significant injury following the MRI. The star point guard is slated to have surgery in the near future and is expected to make a full recovery in advance of the 2024-25 season. With Morant sidelined, the Grizzlies will likely shift Marcus Smart over to point guard, while Desmond Bane should also see a spike in playmaking and scoring opportunities. After he served as 25-game suspension to open the season, Morant will conclude the 2023-24 campaign with just nine appearances, during which he averaged 25.1 points, 8.1 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks in 35.3 minutes per game.