Morant (calf) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

The Grizzlies still have to release an official injury report ahead of Friday's tilt against the Jazz, and it sounds like Morant is trending in the right direction. A strained calf has kept the star guard out of action since the middle of November, but once Morant is cleared to retake the floor, Cam Spencer and Vince Williams are likely to have the most to lose from a fantasy perspective.