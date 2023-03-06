Coach Taylor Jenkins said Sunday that Morant (suspension) doesn't have a timetable to return, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Morant has been suspended by Memphis for at least two games after he was seen on Instagram Live brandishing a gun early Saturday morning, but Jenkins' comments indicate that the 23-year-old could miss additional time. Jenkins said that Morant is seeking help and said that it is an "ongoing healing process." Tyus Jones will likely start for the Grizzlies while Morant is away from the team.