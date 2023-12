Morant (illness) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Clippers.

Morant didn't play in Thursday's loss to Denver due to an illness but will be back in action Friday. The All-Star point guard has scored at least 30 points in three of his first four appearances this season, averaging 28.8 points, 8.5 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 36.3 minutes per game.