Morant (thigh) is not listed on the Grizzlies' injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

Morant sat out the first half of Memphis' back-to-back Tuesday, but as expected, he'll return to action Wednesday. In his lone start since returning from a suspension, Morant total 27 points, six assists and three rebounds in 29 minutes during a four-point win over Atlanta. The dynamic point guard figures to see a similar role versus Los Angeles.