Morant (back) was absent from Saturday's injury report.

Morant was held out of Friday's game against Milwaukee due to lingering back soreness. He played in both of the two prior two games, averaging 19.5 points, 6.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 31.0 minutes and should return to his usual role as the Grizzlies' lead ball-handler.

