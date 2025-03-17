Morant (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings.

Morant didn't play in Saturday's win over the Heat due to right shoulder soreness. He appears to be past that particular issue, but he's now working through left hamstring soreness that is severe enough for him to be sidelined for Monday's contest. Luke Kennard got the start for Morant on Saturday and will likely remain in the Grizzlies' starting five for Monday's bout. Morant's next chance to see the floor is Wednesday against the Trail Blazers.