Morant (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Morant is one of nine Memphis players who have been ruled out for Saturday's game against Washington. The seventh-year point guard is working through a sprained left ankle, and he'll look to be available for Monday's game against the Thunder. Vince Williams and Cam Spencer (personal) are the top candidates to enter the Grizzlies' starting lineup in Morant's absence.