Morant (thigh) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Jazz.

This is a devastating blow for the Grizzlies and for fantasy managers that depend on the star floor general to win their weekly matchups, but Memphis is being cautious with the long-term health of their star player here. The injury is not expected to be serious, though, so Morant's status for Monday's game against the Spurs is not set in stone. Expect Tyus Jones to start at point guard with Morant sidelined.