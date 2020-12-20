Morant tallied 15 points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10), four rebounds, eight assists and two steals in a preseason loss to the Hawks on Saturday.

Morant was far from efficient from the field, but he chipped in eight points from the charity stripe while leading all players with eight assists. The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year finishes the exhibition slate with averages of 17.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists while shooting an outstanding 55.6 percent from the field. He'll face the Spurs on Wednesday in Memphis' regular-season opener.