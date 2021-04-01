Morant totaled 36 points (11-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 12-15 FT), seven assists, three steals and two rebounds in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 111-107 loss to the Jazz.

Morant did everything he could to carry his team to victory but ultimately fell short. In what was one of his more impressive performances, Morant simply didn't receive enough support from his teammates, outside of Kyle Anderson who managed an 18-and-11 double-double in 31 minutes. At this point, Morant has no-one coming for his minutes and he should be locked in as a solid source of points and assists as long as the Grizzlies remain competitive.